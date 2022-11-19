Photo Gallery | Louisiana Lafayette at Florida State | College Football | Nov. 19

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Florida State wide receiver Malik McClain (11) celebrates his touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Louisiana on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough) Associated Press

Florida State wide receiver Malik McClain (11) and offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons (75), right, celebrate McClain's touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Louisiana on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough) Associated Press

Florida State running back Treshaun Ward (8) scores a touchdown with a one-yard run during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against Louisiana on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough) Associated Press

Louisiana quarterback Chandler Fields (18) throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida State on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough) Associated Press

Louisiana tight end Pearse Migl (24) catches a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida State on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough) Associated Press

Louisiana quarterback Chandler Fields (18) scrambles right pursued by Florida State defensive lineman Jared Verse during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough) Associated Press

Louisiana quarterback Chandler Fields (18) throws a pass during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game against Florida State on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough) Associated Press

Florida State running back Trey Benson (3) is lifted, in celebration of his touchdown, by offensive lineman Jazston Turnetine during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game against Louisiana on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough) Associated Press

Florida State running back Trey Benson (3) is lifted, in celebration of his touchdown, by offensive lineman Jazston Turnetine during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game against Louisiana on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough) Associated Press

Louisiana running back Chris Smith (13) returns a kickoff during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game against Florida State on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough) Associated Press

Florida State quarterback Gino English (15) throws a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Louisiana on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. Florida State defeated Louisiana 49-17. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough) Associated Press

Florida State defensive lineman Patrick Payton (56) looks up at the video screen during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Louisiana on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough) Associated Press

Florida State defensive tackle Fabien Lovett (0) walks the sideline before an NCAA college football game against Louisiana on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough) Associated Press

Florida State associate head coach Odell Haggins walks the field before an NCAA college football game against Louisiana on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough) Associated Press

Florida State associate head coach Odell Haggins walks the sideline before an NCAA college football game against Louisiana on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough) Associated Press

Florida State quarterback A.J. Duffy (10) looks for a receiver during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Louisiana on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. Florida State defeated Louisiana 49-17. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough) Associated Press

Florida State quarterback A.J. Duffy (10) throws a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Louisiana on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. Florida State defeated Louisiana 49-17. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough) Associated Press

Louisiana running back Terrence Williams (23) runs the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Florida State on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. Florida State defeated Louisiana 49-17. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough) Associated Press

Florida State quarterback Gino English (15) throws a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Louisiana on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. Florida State defeated Louisiana 49-17. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough) Associated Press

Prev 1 / Ad Next