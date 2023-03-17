Photo Gallery | Georgia vs. Florida State | 2023 NCAA women's basketball Tournament, First Round | March 17

Share Facebook

Georgia guard Diamond Battles (3) steals the ball from Florida State forward Makayla Timpson, left, in the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 17, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) Associated Press

Florida State forward Makayla Timpson drives around Georgia forward Jordan Isaacs (20) in the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 17, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) Associated Press

Georgia forward Jordan Isaacs, left, is fouled while driving to the basket past Florida State forward Makayla Timpson (21) in the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 17, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) Associated Press

Georgia guard Diamond Battles (3) drives to the basket between Florida State guard Jazmine Massengill, left, and guard Taylor O'Brien, right, in the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 17, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) Associated Press

Georgia forward Brittney Smith (24) drives to the basket past Florida State forward Makayla Timpson (21) in the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 17, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) Associated Press

Georgia forward Jordan Isaacs celebrates at the end of a first-round college basketball game against Florida State in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 17, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) Associated Press

Georgia forward Jordan Isaacs grabs a rebound in front of Florida State guard Sara Bejedi, right, in the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 17, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) Associated Press

Georgia guard Diamond Battles celebrates at the end of a first-round college basketball game against Florida State in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 17, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) Associated Press

Florida State head coach Brooke Wyckoff directs her team in the first half of a first-round college basketball game against Georgia in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 17, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) Associated Press

Georgia head coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson directs her team in the first half of a first-round college basketball game against Florida State in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 17, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) Associated Press

