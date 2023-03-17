Watch Now
Photo Gallery | Georgia vs. Florida State | 2023 NCAA women's basketball Tournament, First Round | March 17

NCAA Georgia Florida St Basketball Georgia guard Diamond Battles (3) steals the ball from Florida State forward Makayla Timpson, left, in the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 17, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)Photo by: Associated Press NCAA Georgia Florida St Basketball Florida State forward Makayla Timpson drives around Georgia forward Jordan Isaacs (20) in the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 17, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)Photo by: Associated Press NCAA Georgia Florida St Basketball Georgia forward Jordan Isaacs, left, is fouled while driving to the basket past Florida State forward Makayla Timpson (21) in the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 17, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)Photo by: Associated Press NCAA Georgia Florida St Basketball Georgia guard Diamond Battles (3) drives to the basket between Florida State guard Jazmine Massengill, left, and guard Taylor O'Brien, right, in the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 17, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)Photo by: Associated Press NCAA Georgia Florida St Basketball Georgia forward Brittney Smith (24) drives to the basket past Florida State forward Makayla Timpson (21) in the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 17, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)Photo by: Associated Press NCAA Georgia Florida St Basketball Georgia forward Jordan Isaacs celebrates at the end of a first-round college basketball game against Florida State in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 17, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)Photo by: Associated Press NCAA Georgia Florida St Basketball Georgia forward Jordan Isaacs grabs a rebound in front of Florida State guard Sara Bejedi, right, in the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 17, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)Photo by: Associated Press NCAA Georgia Florida St Basketball Georgia guard Diamond Battles celebrates at the end of a first-round college basketball game against Florida State in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 17, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)Photo by: Associated Press NCAA Georgia Florida St Basketball Florida State head coach Brooke Wyckoff directs her team in the first half of a first-round college basketball game against Georgia in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 17, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)Photo by: Associated Press NCAA Georgia Florida St Basketball Georgia head coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson directs her team in the first half of a first-round college basketball game against Florida State in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 17, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)Photo by: Associated Press

