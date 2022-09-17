Photo Gallery | Florida State football at Louisville | Sept. 16

Share Facebook

Florida State quarterback Tate Rodemaker (18) hands the ball off to running back Trey Benson (3) during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Louisville in Louisville, Ky., Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. Florida State won 35-31. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley) Associated Press

Louisville running back Jawhar Jordan (25) attempts to get past Florida State defensive back Kevin Knowles II (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Louisville, Ky., Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley) Associated Press

Florida State wide receiver Mycah Pittman is wrapped up by Louisville linebacker Marvin Dallas, left. and defensive back Darius Jones during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Louisville, Ky., Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley) Associated Press

Louisville wide receiver Tyler Hudson (0) is brought down by Florida State defensive back Renardo Green during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Louisville, Ky., Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley) Associated Press

Louisville defensive lineman YaYa Diaby brings down Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis (13) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Louisville, Ky., Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley) Associated Press

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis (13) is pursued by Louisville linebacker Monty Montgomery (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Louisville, Ky., Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley) Associated Press

Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham (3) avoids the tackle attempt by Florida State defensive back Akeem Dent (27) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Louisville, Ky., Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. Florida State won 35-31. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley) Associated Press

Florida State quarterback Tate Rodemaker (18) looks for a receiver during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Louisville in Louisville, Ky., Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. Florida State won 35-31. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley) Associated Press

Louisville wide receiver Ahmari Huggins-Bruce (9) avoids the grasp of Florida State defensive back Jarrian Jones (7) as linebacker Tatum Bethune (15) continues the pursuit during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Louisville, Ky., Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. Florida State won 35-31. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley) Associated Press

Florida State coach Mike Norvell shouts instructions to players during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Louisville in Louisville, Ky., Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley) Associated Press

