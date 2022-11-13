Photo Gallery | Florida State at Syracuse | College Football | Nov. 12

Share Facebook

Florida State place kicker Ryan Fitzgerald (88) kicks a field goal during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Syracuse on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Syracuse, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex) Associated Press

Syracuse wide receiver Trebor Pena (2) checks his spot on the line during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Florida State on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Syracuse, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex) Associated Press

Florida State wide receiver Johnny Wilson (14) looks on during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Syracuse on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Syracuse, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex) Associated Press

Syracuse defensive back Jeremiah Wilson (24) tackles Florida State running back Trey Benson (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Syracuse, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex) Associated Press

Syracuse running back Sean Tucker (34) rushes during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Florida State on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Syracuse, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex) Associated Press

Florida State running back Trey Benson (3) runs during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Syracuse on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Syracuse, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex) Associated Press

Syracuse players stand in the tunnel before an NCAA college football game against Florida State on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Syracuse, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex) Associated Press

Syracuse head coach Dino Babers and Florida State head coach Mike Norvell meet after an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Syracuse, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex) Associated Press

Florida State offensive lineman Darius Washington (76) looks on during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Syracuse on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Syracuse, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex) Associated Press

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis (13) runs back to the bench during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Syracuse, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex) Associated Press

Syracuse offensive lineman Austyn Kauhi (75) stands i nthe tunnel before an NCAA college football game against Florida State on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Syracuse, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex) Associated Press

Florida State defensive lineman Patrick Payton (56) celebrates a sack during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Syracuse on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Syracuse, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex) Associated Press

Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader (6) throws a pass during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Florida State on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Syracuse, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex) Associated Press

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell reacts during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Syracuse, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex) Associated Press

Florida State defensive back Kevin Knowles II (3) looks on during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Syracuse on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Syracuse, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex) Associated Press

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell high-fives wide receiver Kentron Poitier (88) during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Syracuse on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Syracuse, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex) Associated Press

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis (13) gives a thumbs up during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Syracuse on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Syracuse, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex) Associated Press

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis (13) throws before an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Syracuse, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex) Associated Press

A Syracuse fan yells during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Florida State on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Syracuse, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex) Associated Press

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis (13) rushes for a touchdown during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Syracuse on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Syracuse, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex) Associated Press

Florida State defensive lineman Jared Verse (5) rushes the passer against Syracuse offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron (60) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Syracuse, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex) Associated Press

Florida State running back CJ Campbell (22) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Syracuse on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Syracuse, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex) Associated Press

Florida State defensive end Derrick McLendon II (9) rushes the passer during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Syracuse on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Syracuse, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex) Associated Press

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis (13) hands off the ball to running back Trey Benson (3) during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Syracuse on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Syracuse, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex) Associated Press

Florida State wide receiver Mycah Pittman (4) runs after a catch during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Syracuse on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Syracuse, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex) Associated Press

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell reacts after a touchdown during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Syracuse Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Syracuse, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex) Associated Press

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis (13) waves to Syracuse fans during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Syracuse, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex) Associated Press

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis (13) catches a touchdown pass during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Syracuse on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Syracuse, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex) Associated Press

Florida State tight end Markeston Douglas (85) and quarterback Jordan Travis (13) celebrate a touchdoawn catch by Travis during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Syracuse on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Syracuse, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex) Associated Press

Florida State tight end Wyatt Rector (19) celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass to quarterback Jordan Travis, as Syracuse's Anwar Sparrow, right, gets up during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Syracuse, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex) Associated Press

Florida State wide receiver Kentron Poitier (88) celebrates a touchdown catch during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Syracuse on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Syracuse, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex) Associated Press

Syracuse head coach Dino Babers jogs along the sideline during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Florida State on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Syracuse, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex) Associated Press

Florida State running back Lawrance Toafili (9) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Syracuse on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Syracuse, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex) Associated Press

Florida State quarterback Tate Rodemaker (18) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Syracuse on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Syracuse, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex) Associated Press

Florida State wide receiver Malik McClain celebrates his touchdown catch during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Syracuse on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Syracuse, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex) Associated Press

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis (13) runs for a touchdown during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Syracuse on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Syracuse, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex) Associated Press

Florida State offensive lineman Maurice Smith, left, and quarterback Jordan Travis (13) celebrate after a touchdown run by Travis during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Syracuse on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Syracuse, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex) Associated Press

Florida State defensive linemen Jared Verse (5) and Patrick Payton (56) sack Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader (6) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Syracuse, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex) Associated Press

Florida State defensive lineman Patrick Payton (56) celebrates after a sack against Syracuse during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Syracuse, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex) Associated Press

Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader (6) throws a pass during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Florida State on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Syracuse, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex) Associated Press

Syracuse linebacker Derek McDonald (15) forces a fumble by Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis (13) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Syracuse, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex) Associated Press

Syracuse defensive back Justin Barron (23) and linebacker Mikel Jones (3) celebrate a fumble recovery during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Florida State on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Syracuse, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex) Associated Press

Florida State wide receiver Malik McClain (11) avoids a tackle by Syracuse defensive back Jeremiah Wilson (24) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Syracuse, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex) Associated Press

Syracuse defensive back Alijah Clark, defensive back Jeremiah Wilson (24), and linebacker Derek McDonald (15) tackle Florida State wide receiver Mycah Pittman during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Syracuse, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex) Associated Press

Syracuse players walk through the tunnel to take the field for an NCAA college football game against Florida State on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Syracuse, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex) Associated Press

Florida State wide receiver Malik McClain (11) celebrates his touchdown catch during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Syracuse on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Syracuse, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex) Associated Press

