Photo Gallery | Florida State at Pittsburgh | Men's College Basketball | Jan. 21

Florida State Pittsburgh Basketball Florida State forward Baba Miller (11) looks for an outlet as Pittsburgh guard Jamarius Burton (11) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. Florida State won 71-64. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)Photo by: Associated Press Florida State Pittsburgh Basketball Florida State guard Darin Green Jr., right, defends as Pittsburgh guard Jamarius Burton (11) shoots during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. Florida State won 71-64. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)Photo by: Associated Press Florida St Pittsburgh Basketball Pittsburgh guard Nike Sibande (22) has a shot blocked by Florida State guard Darin Green Jr., left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. Florida State won 71-64. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)Photo by: Associated Press Florida State Pittsburgh Basketball Florida State guard Darin Green Jr. (22) gets off a pass with Pittsburgh center Federiko Federiko (33) defending during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. Florida State won 71-64. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)Photo by: Associated Press Florida State Pittsburgh Basketball Pittsburgh guard Greg Elliott, left, and Florida State guard Darin Green Jr. scramble for a loose ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. Florida State won 71-64. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)Photo by: Associated Press

