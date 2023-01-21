Photo Gallery | Florida State at Pittsburgh | Men's College Basketball | Jan. 21

Share Facebook

Florida State forward Baba Miller (11) looks for an outlet as Pittsburgh guard Jamarius Burton (11) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. Florida State won 71-64. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Associated Press

Florida State guard Darin Green Jr., right, defends as Pittsburgh guard Jamarius Burton (11) shoots during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. Florida State won 71-64. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Associated Press

Pittsburgh guard Nike Sibande (22) has a shot blocked by Florida State guard Darin Green Jr., left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. Florida State won 71-64. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Associated Press

Florida State guard Darin Green Jr. (22) gets off a pass with Pittsburgh center Federiko Federiko (33) defending during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. Florida State won 71-64. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Associated Press

Pittsburgh guard Greg Elliott, left, and Florida State guard Darin Green Jr. scramble for a loose ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. Florida State won 71-64. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Associated Press

