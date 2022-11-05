Watch Now
Photo Gallery | Florida State at Miami | College Football | Nov. 5

Camren McDonald Florida State tight end Camren McDonald (87) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Miami, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla.(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)Photo by: Associated Press Jordan Travis, Trey Benson Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis (13) hands off the football to running back Trey Benson (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Miami, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla.(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)Photo by: Associated Press Ontaria Wilson, DJ Ivey Florida State wide receiver Ontaria Wilson (80) catches a pass over Miami cornerback DJ Ivey (8) to run for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla.(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)Photo by: Associated Press Jordan Travis, Keontra Smith Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis (13) is tackled at the one yard line by Miami linebacker Keontra Smith (4) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla.(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)Photo by: Associated Press DJ Lundy Florida State linebacker DJ Lundy (46) scores during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Miami, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla.(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)Photo by: Associated Press Jordan Travis Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis (13) runs for a first down during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Miami, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)Photo by: Associated Press Florida St Miami Football Florida State fans celebrate during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Miami, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Florida State won 45-3. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)Photo by: Associated Press Trey Benson, Te'Cory Couch Florida State running back Trey Benson (3), right, scores a touchdown as Miami cornerback Te'Cory Couch (23) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)Photo by: Associated Press Mario Cristobal Miami head coach Mario Cristobal watches during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida State, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla.(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)Photo by: Associated Press Mike Norvell Florida State head coach Mike Norvell watches from the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Miami, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla.(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)Photo by: Associated Press Camren McDonald Florida State tight end Camren McDonald (87) scores a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Miami, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla.(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)Photo by: Associated Press Jacurri Brown Miami quarterback Jacurri Brown (11) stands back to throw during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Florida State, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)Photo by: Associated Press Florida St Miami Football Miami fans watch during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Florida State, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Florida State won 45-3. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)Photo by: Associated Press CJ Campbell, DJ Daniels Florida State running back CJ Campbell (22) is lifted into the air by tight end DJ Daniels after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Miami, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla.(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)Photo by: Associated Press Mike Norvell Florida State head coach Mike Norvell, right, is dunked with liquid after an NCAA college football game against Miami, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Florida State won 45-3. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)Photo by: Associated Press Jacurri Brown, Jammie Robinson, Tatum Bethune Miami quarterback Jacurri Brown, left is tackled by Florida State defensive back Jammie Robinson, center, and linebacker Tatum Bethune, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla.(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)Photo by: Associated Press Jared Verse, Brashard Smith Florida State defensive lineman Jared Verse (5) tackles Miami wide receiver Brashard Smith (12) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla.(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)Photo by: Associated Press Mike Norvell Florida State head coach Mike Norvell waves to fans after an NCAA college football game against Miami, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Florida State won 45-3. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)Photo by: Associated Press Ontaria Wilson, Camren McDonald Florida State wide receiver Ontaria Wilson (80) celebrates with tight end Camren McDonald after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Miami, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla.(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)Photo by: Lynne Sladky/AP Trey Benson, Gilbert Frierson Florida State running back Trey Benson (3) runs with the football as Miami defensive back Gilbert Frierson (3) defends during the first half of an NCAA colege football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla.(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)Photo by: Lynne Sladky/AP

