Photo Gallery | Florida at Florida State | College Football | Nov. 25

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis (13) is congratulated by offensive lineman Maurice Smith (53) after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against Florida, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phil Sears) Associated Press

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Florida State, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phil Sears) Associated Press

Florida running back Montrell Johnson Jr. (2) pushes off Florida State defensive back Renardo Green during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phil Sears) Associated Press

Florida offensive lineman Kingsley Eguakun (65) looks on before an NCAA college football game against Florida State, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phil Sears) Associated Press

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) runs out of the pocket in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Florida State, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phil Sears) Associated Press

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell, left, shakes hands with Florida head coach Billy Napier, right, before an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phil Sears) Associated Press

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis (13) throws in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Florida, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phil Sears) Associated Press

Florida head coach Billy Napier, right, gets fired up before an NCAA college football game against Florida State, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phil Sears) Associated Press

Florida State wide receiver Johnny Wilson (14) is unable to hold onto a pass in the end zone as Florida safety Kamari Wilson (5) defends in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phil Sears) Associated Press

A Florida State fan looks on before an NCAA college football game against Florida, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phil Sears) Associated Press

Florida tight end Jonathan Odom (87) celebrates his touchdown in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Florida State, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phil Sears) Associated Press

Florida State wide receiver Kentron Poitier (88) cannot catch a pass as Florida safety Trey Dean III (0) defends in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phil Sears) Associated Press

Florida State running back Trey Benson (3) runs for a touchdown in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Florida, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phil Sears) Associated Press

Prev 1 / Ad Next