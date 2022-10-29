Photo gallery | College Football | Georgia Tech at Florida State | Oct. 29

Share Facebook

Florida State defensive back Akeem Dent (27) and linebacker Tatum Bethune, right, combine to sack Georgia Tech quarterback Zach Pyron (14) in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phil Sears) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Florida State running back Lawrance Toafili (9) runs for a touchdown past Georgia Tech defensive back Derrik Allen (4) in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phil Sears) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Florida State defenders, including defensive tackle Fabien Lovett (0), lift Georgia Tech running back Hassan Hall (3) off the ground as he tries to runs the ball in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phil Sears) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Florida State defensive tackle Fabien Lovett (0) celebrates a tackles for a loss in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against Georgia Tech, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phil Sears) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis (13) throws a pass in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against Georgia Tech, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phil Sears) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Florida State running back CJ Campbell (22) finds a hole in the Georgia Tech defense in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. Florida State won 41-16. (AP Photo/Phil Sears) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Georgia Tech interim head coach Brent Key, left, is consoled by Florida State head coach Mike Norvell after of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. Florida State won 41-16. (AP Photo/Phil Sears) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Georgia Tech assistant coach greets Florida State head coach Mike Norvell, right, after of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. Weinke was the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback for Florida State in 2000. Florida State won 41-16. (AP Photo/Phil Sears) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Florida State associate head coach/defensive tackles coach Odell Haggins, left, shakes hands with Georgia Tech quarterbacks coach Chris Weinke after of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. Weinke was the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback for Florida State in 2000. Florida State won 41-16. (AP Photo/Phil Sears) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Florida State wide receiver Johnny Wilson, right, looks back at Georgia Tech defensive back LaMiles Brooks (20) as he runs for a touchdown after a short pass in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phil Sears) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Florida State offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons (75) congratulates wide receiver Johnny Wilson (14) after his touchdown in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phil Sears) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Florida State defensive end Leonard Warner III (35) and linebacker Tatum Bethune (15) combine to sack Georgia Tech quarterback Zach Pyron (14) in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phil Sears) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Florida State running back Lawrance Toafili (9) catches a touchdown pass as Georgia Tech defensive lineman Keion White (6), left, defends in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phil Sears) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Florida State running back Lawrance Toafili (9) dives for a touchdown as Georgia Tech defensive back K.J. Wallace (16) tries to stop him in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phil Sears) Phil Sears/AP

