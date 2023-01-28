Photo Gallery | Clemson at Florida State men's basketball | Jan. 28

Share Facebook

Florida State guard Darin Green, Jr. and Clemson guard Chase Hunter (1) position themselves for a rebound in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Phil Sears) Associated Press

Clemson head coach Brad Brownell yells instructions to Clemson center PJ Hall (24) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Florida State in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Phil Sears) Associated Press

At right, Florida State guard Jalen Warley goes for a steal on Clemson guard Chase Hunter in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Phil Sears) Associated Press

Florida State guard Caleb Mills has his layup attempt tipped by Clemson center PJ Hall in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Phil Sears) Associated Press

Florida State forward Cameron Corhen (3) loses the ball as he is surrounded by Clemson defenders in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Phil Sears) Associated Press

Clemson forward RJ Godfrey, center, and Florida State guard Chandler Jackson fight for control of the ball as Florida State guard Matthew Cleveland, left, looks on in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Phil Sears) Associated Press

Clemson forward Hunter Tyson (5) shoots as Florida State forward De'Ante Green (5) defends in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Phil Sears) Associated Press

Florida State guard Caleb Mills goes for a layup off of a steal as Clemson forward/center Ben Middlebrooks defends in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Phil Sears) Associated Press

Clemson forward Hunter Tyson (5) makes a reverse layup as he gets past Florida State guard Darin Green, Jr., in back, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Phil Sears) Associated Press

