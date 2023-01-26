Photo Gallery | Buster Posey as a member of Florida State University baseball team

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Florida State shortstop Buster Posey throws out Miami's Walter Diaz in a college baseball game Saturday, April 15, 2006, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Cannon) Associated Press

North Carolina's Chad Flack, right, is tagged out by Florida State shortstop Buster Posey trying to steal second base in the fifth inning during the 2006 ACC Baseball Championship Thursday, May 25, 2006 in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz) Associated Press

Florida State's Danny Diaz (5) is greeted by teammates Kyle Maxie, right, and Dennis Guinn (24) after scoring on a sacrifice fly by Buster Posey against North Carolina State in the fourth inning during the 2006 ACC Baseball Championship, Saturday, May 27, 2006, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz) Associated Press

Tennessee's Yan Gomes, right, is tagged out at home plate by Florida State catcher Buster Posey during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, Feb. 2, 2007, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phil Coale) Associated Press

Florida State's Buster Posey, left, gets the force out at second on Georgia's Ryan Peisel but can't turn a double play during an NCAA regional baseball game Saturday, June 3, 2006, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Todd Bennett) Associated Press

Florida State's Buster Posey (8) congratulates teammate Tony Thomas Jr (23) after Thomas' home run in the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies during a spring training baseball game in Clearwater, Fla., Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2007. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton) Associated Press

Florida State's Buster Posey, right, is greeted by teammates after his two-run home run against Bethune-Cookman during an NCAA tournament regional baseball game Friday, June 1, 2007, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Cannon) Associated Press

Florida State's Tony Thomas, left, scores on a wild pitch as teammate Buster Posey rolls on the ground to get out of the way in the fifth inning of a NCAA regional college baseball game against Stetson on Sunday, June 3, 2007, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Cannon) Associated Press

Florida State's catcher Buster Posey and first baseman Brandon Reichert nearly collide catching an infield fly in the third inning of an NCAA regional college baseball game against Mississippi State on Sunday, June 3, 2007, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Cannon) Associated Press

Florida State baseball player Buster Posey answers questions during an interview at practice on Wednesday, April 9, 2008 in Tallahassee, Fla. Posey came to Florida State as a shortstop, but a switch to catcher has positioned him to be a first-round pick in Major League Baseball's June draft. (AP Photo/Steve Cannon) Associated Press

Virginia's Franco Valdes, top, scores the Cavaliers final run in the seventh inning as Florida State catcher Buster Posey cannot handle the throw during an ACC baseball tournament game, Friday, May 23, 2008, in Jacksonville, Fla. Virginia won 5-3. (AP Photo/Phil Coale) Associated Press

Florida State's Buster Posey, right, is congratulated by teammates after hitting his second home run of the game in the seventh inning against Wake Forest in the ACC baseball tournament, Wednesday, May 21, 2008, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phil Coale) Associated Press

Bucknell's Dane Grandizio slides in safe past Florida State's Buster Posey in the third inning of the Tallahassee regional baseball game on Friday, May 30, 2008, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Cannon) Associated Press

Florida State's Buster Posey, right celebrates with his teammates after hitting a grand slam in the third inning of a Tallahassee regional baseball game against Bucknell on Sunday, June 1, 2008 in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Cannon) Associated Press

Florida State's Buster Posey connects for a grand slam in the third inning of a Tallahassee regional baseball game against Bucknell on Sunday, June 1, 2008 in Tallahassee, Fla. Florida State beat Bucknell 24-9. (AP Photo/Steve Cannon) Associated Press

Tulane's Seth Henry, left, tags out Florida State's Buster Posey (8) as Tulane shortstop Josh Prince watches in the eighth inning of an NCAA baseball Tallahassee Regional game on Sunday, June 1, 2008 in Tallahassee, Fla. Florida State won 17-8. (AP Photo/Steve Cannon) Associated Press

Florida State's Buster Posey hits a solo home run in the fourth inning against Wichita State in the Tallahassee Super Regional baseball game which the Wichita State won 10-7 on Friday, June 6, 2008 in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Cannon) Associated Press

Florida State's Buster Posey heads out of the dugout in the fifth inning against Tulane in the championship baseball game of the Tallahassee Regional on Monday, June 2, 2008 in Tallahassee, Fla. Posey is projected to be one of the top draft picks when the Major League Baseball amateur draft starts Thursday.(AP Photo/Steve Cannon) Associated Press

Wichita State's Mitch Castor is congratulated after his solo home run as Florida State's Buster Posey looks on in the eighth inning of the NCAA Tallahassee Super Regional baseball game which Florida State won 14-4 on Saturday, June 7, 2008, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Cannon) Associated Press

Florida State baseball player Buster Posey talks to the media as he and his teammates prepare for their trip to the College World Series baseball tournament, Wednesday, June 11, 2008, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phil Coale) Associated Press

Florida State's Buster Posey hits a two run home run against Wichita St in the seventh inning of the NCAA Tallahassee Super Regional baseball game which Florida St won 11-4 on Sunday, June 8, 2008 in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Cannon) Associated Press

Miami's Ryan Jackson, left, scores at home plate as he evades a tag by Florida State catcher Buster Posey on a base hit by Jason Hagerty, in the seventh inning of an NCAA College World Series baseball game, in Omaha, Neb., Monday, June 16, 2008. (AP Photo/Ted Kirk) Associated Press

Buster Posey, left, Florida State baseball player, is greeted by young fans as the Seminoles return from the College World Series, Tuesday, June 17, 2008, in Tallahassee, Fla. The Seminoles were eliminated from the series after losing their first two games.(AP Photo/Phil Coale) Associated Press

AP File Photo - Florida State's Buster Posey celebrates his second home run of the game in the fifth inning of an NCAA baseball Tallahassee Regional game against Tulane on Sunday, June 1, 2008 in Tallahassee, Fla. Florida State won 17-8. (AP Photo/Steve Cannon) Steve Cannon/Associted Press File Photo

Prev 1 / Ad Next