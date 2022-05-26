Paige Kalkhoff transfers to Florida State beach volleyball team

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State beach volleyball announced the addition of transfer Paige Kalkhoff from Florida International University.

In her two seasons at FIU, Kalkhoff went 49-13. In 2022 she finished the season with a 24-8 record with all of her wins on court one. She earned wins over No. 4 LMU, No. 5 LSU, No. 10 FIU and two wins over No. 19 Stetson. Kalkhoff was named First Team All-Conference USA and an AVCA Second Team All-American.

During her first season at FIU, she went 25-5 with a 13-0 record on court four, 7-2 on court three and a 5-1 on court two. She earned ranked wins over No. 3 Florida State, No. 11 Stetson, No. 12 FAU, No. 14 South Carolina and No. 20 Florida Gulf Coast. She was named to the CCSA All-Freshman Team.

Kalkhoff will join a Seminole team that finished as national runners-up. Florida State finished the 2022 season with a 33-1 record.

The Noles also won their sixth straight CCSA Championship.