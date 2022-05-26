Watch
Paige Kalkhoff transfers to Florida State beach volleyball team

She previously played beach volleyball at FIU
FIU athletics via FSU athletics
In her two seasons at FIU, Paige Kalkhoff went 49-13. In 2022 she finished the season with a 24-8 record with all of her wins on court one.
Posted at 10:33 AM, May 26, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State beach volleyball announced the addition of transfer Paige Kalkhoff from Florida International University.

In her two seasons at FIU, Kalkhoff went 49-13. In 2022 she finished the season with a 24-8 record with all of her wins on court one. She earned wins over No. 4 LMU, No. 5 LSU, No. 10 FIU and two wins over No. 19 Stetson. Kalkhoff was named First Team All-Conference USA and an AVCA Second Team All-American.

During her first season at FIU, she went 25-5 with a 13-0 record on court four, 7-2 on court three and a 5-1 on court two. She earned ranked wins over No. 3 Florida State, No. 11 Stetson, No. 12 FAU, No. 14 South Carolina and No. 20 Florida Gulf Coast. She was named to the CCSA All-Freshman Team.

Kalkhoff will join a Seminole team that finished as national runners-up. Florida State finished the 2022 season with a 33-1 record.

The Noles also won their sixth straight CCSA Championship.

