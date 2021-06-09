One down, one to go: Florida State softball takes game one of WCWS championship over Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK. (WTXL) — In game one of the Women's College World Series from USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City, No. 10 Florida State takes down No. 1 Oklahoma 8-4.

It all started with a Kalei Harding two-run home run in the top of the 3rd inning that led to Florida State scoring five more unanswered runs to jump ahead 7-0 heading into the home half of the 4th.

Oklahoma would hit back-to-back home runs in the bottom of the 4th to cut the Seminole lead to five. And then score a pair in the 6th to cut the Florida State lead to three.

FSU would tack on an insurance run in the top half of the 7th before Kathryn Sandercock shut the door in bottom half of the inning to secure the Seminoles victory.

Game two is Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. If Florida State wins they will be your 2021 NCAA Division I Softball champions.

