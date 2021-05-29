OKC Bound!!! The Noles Comeback to Punch Their Ticket to the WCWS

BATON ROUGE, La. (SEMINOLES.COM) — The No. 10 Florida State softball team (44-10-1) came from behind to take down No. 7 LSU (35-22), 4-3, in nine innings to punch their ticket to the Women’s College World Series.

FSU advances to its fourth Women’s College World Series under head coach Lonni Alameda and its 11th trip to the WCWS in program history. This marks FSU’s first trip to the World Series since 2018 when the Seminoles won the National Championship.

The Seminoles trailed 2-0 after five innings. FSU tied it up at two in the seventh inning after Devyn Flaherty scored on a passed ball. The Seminoles tied it up at three in the eighth inning once again after Elizabeth Mason hit a solo home run to left field with two outs.

Kiersten Landers came through for the Noles in the ninth inning, slapping a ball past the third baseman to score Dani Morgan.

No. 10 FSU 4, No. 7 LSU 3

Caylan Arnold started and pitched 4.1 innings for the Seminoles. She allowed five hits and two runs with two strikeouts.

Danielle Watson entered the game in relief in the top of the fifth inning with one out and runners on first and second. She did not allow the Tiger runners to advance as she forced a fly out to left-field and a ground out back to the pitcher.

Watson would pitch the final 4.2 innings for the Garnet and Gold, allowing just three hits and one run.

LSU took a 2-0 lead in the fourth inning after Georgia Clark hit a two-run home run down the left-field line. The deficit did not phase the Noles as they began to chip away at the Tiger lead.

Sydney Sherrill walked to lead off the sixth inning and two batters later, Elizabeth Mason cut the lead in half with a single through the middle scoring Sherrill.

In the seventh inning, Devyn Flaherty led off with a single up the middle. After a fielder’s choice and a sacrifice bunt, Flaherty was sitting on third base. LSU’s catcher Morgan Cummins then dropped a pitch, allowing Flaherty to score on a passed ball and tie the game sending it to extra innings.

LSU took back the lead in the top of the eighth after Taylor Pleasants hit a solo home run to left field. They would not have it long as Elizabeth mason jacked a solo shot of her own to left field to send it to a ninth inning.

Kiersten Landers called game in the bottom of the ninth inning, slapping a ball through the left side with runners on first and second. Dani Morgan raced around third sliding into home, sending the Seminoles to the Women’s College World Series.

Scoring Summary

T4 | Georgia Clark hit a two-run home run down the left-field line. (LSU 2, FSU 0)

B6 | Elizabeth Mason singled through the middle scoring Sydney Sherrill from second. (LSU 2, FSU 1)

B7 | Devyn Flaherty scored on a passed ball (LSU 2, FSU 2)

T8 | Taylor Pleasants hit a solo home run to left field. (LSU 3, FSU 2)

B8 | Elizabeth Mason hit a solo home run to left field. (LSU 3, FSU 3)

B9 | Kiersten Landers singled down the right-field line, scoring Dani Morgan from second. (LSU 3, FSU 4)

Up Next

Florida State begins play in the Women’s College World Series.

