Odiong, Heaven and 4x100m Relay Punch Tickets to Eugene on Final Day of Competition

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (Seminoles.com) — Amani Heaven, Edidiong Odiong and the women’s 4x100m relay each punched their tickets to the NCAA Outdoor Championships on the final day of competition of the NCAA East Preliminary in Bloomington, Ind.

After missing a ticket to the NCAA Championships by just 0.16m in the shot put on Wednesday, Heaven bounced back in the discus with a mark of 52.78m. Heaven was in the second of three flights and held on for a ninth-place finish en route to her first-ever NCAA Outdoor Championship appearance.

The women’s 4x100m relay of Odiong, Savy’on Toombs, Ka’Tia Seymour and Ashley Seymour continue to scorch the track with a time of 43.46, the sixth-best time of the day.

Odiong continued her dominant season in the 100m and 200m dashes. Odiong advanced to Eugene in both events with times of 11.25 and 22.72, respectively. This is the first time Odiong has advanced to the NCAA Outdoor Championships as an individual. Odiong was a member of the 4x100m relay team that finished fifth in the nation last season.

In total, the Noles will have 17 total entries (13 men’s entries, 4 women’s entries) at the NCAA Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Ore., June 8-11.