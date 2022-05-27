Nwanaga and Zabarino Qualify for NCAA Championships in the Javelin

BLOOMINTON, Ind. (SEMINOLES.COM) — The Florida State track and field team punched two more tickets to the NCAA Outdoor Championships Thursday afternoon at the NCAA East Preliminary in Bloomington, Ind.

“Our ladies had a really good day today. Obviously, the highlight was our two javelin throwers punching their ticket, but our sprinters had a fantastic day along with solid performances from Ruby [Stauber] and Maudie [Skyring].”

Kelechi Nwanaga and Sara Zabarino will return to Eugene in the javelin after they each posted a top five finish in the event. Nwanaga posted a solid mark on her first of three throws with a mark of 54.72m to finish second. That mark was Nwanga’s best mark since Mar. 24 at the FSU Relays where she threw a personal best 55.06m. Zabarino posted a solid mark of 52.16m to finish fifth in the event.

The Noles had a great day of qualifying on the track. Edidiong Odiong, Ashley Seymour and Ka’Tia Seymour each qualified for Saturday’s quarterfinal in the 100m dash. Odiong ran 11.28 to win her heat and clocked the seventh-best time of the day. Ka’Tia Seymour ran a season-best 11.32, and Ashley Seymour ran a personal best 11.43 to each solidify their spots in Saturday’s quarterfinal. Odiong (22.65) and Ka’Tia Seymour (23.26) finished fifth and 20th, respectively to advance to the quarterfinals of the 200m dash.

Skyring ran a 4:17.43 in the 1500m run, and Stauber ran a 2:05.06 in the 800m to move on to Saturday’s quarterfinal race.

The men will be back in action tomorrow with the men’s discus beginning at 1 p.m. Running events will begin at 5 p.m.at the 4x100m relay.

For updates and exclusive content, follow the Noles on Twitter (FSU_Track), Instagram (fsu_track) and Facebook (Florida State Track and Field).