Norvell praises quarterback Jordan Travis in win over Syracuse

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida State football team secured a walk-off win Saturday night over Syracuse thanks to Colquitt County product Ryan Fitzgerald's 34 yard field goal.

Jordan Travis got the start Saturday for the Seminoles, replacing McKenzie Milton, who started each of the last three games. Travis threw two touchdowns in the win, and ran for a career high 113 yards. Head coach Mike Norvell talked about Travis on Monday; his work ethic and his ability to make things happen. There was a reason he started this season as QB1.

"We belive in him and we belive in what he can do and what he bring to this football team and this offense," he said. "His availability has been a little bit limited from that point to now, but this past week when we knew he'd be able to play at a high level, he got the call. He went out there and performed and gave everything he had and helped us win that football game."

Florida State travels to North Carolina Saturday for a 3:30 kick-off against the Tar Heels.