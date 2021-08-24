Norvell pleased with progress at receiver

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We're less than two weeks out from Florida State's date with Notre Dame. Sunday, September the 5th this team makes their debut under the lights at Doak Campbell Stadium. As much talk as there's been on this quarterback group, there should be an equal amount of chatter on the receivers. The Seminoles, not impressive last season. Their completion percentage was at just 54% in 2020, and dropped passes contributed a lot to that.

Ontaria Wilson led this unit last season, and he's back to lead this young group, a group that head coach Mike Norvell said he likes how they're progressing.

"I thought we threw and caught the ball as good as we had in yesterday's practice. It was impressive," he said of their practice Saturday. "You can see those guys starting to emerge and the confidence in what they're doing and how they're supposed to do it and just that continuity with the quarterbacks and they what that they're working together."

Florida State hosts the Irish Sunday to open up the season.