Norvell hoping to see team turn the corner to Jacksonville State after emotional game on Sunday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida State football was back on the practice field bright and early on Tuesday morning. Determined to build off their heartbreaking loss to ninth-ranked Notre Dame on Sunday...And as head coach Mike Norvell explained in his post-practice press conference that’s exactly the mentality he saw his guys display.

And maybe this inspired FSU squad just simply hadn’t turned their motors off from Sunday night. Because the motivation and intensity in practice on Tuesday was contagious. Norvell’s challenge to his team this week was to get them all to respond in the right way ahead of Jacksonville State on Saturday. Learning how to take a tough loss and turn it into a positive on a short week is what separates good teams from the rest of the pack in his eyes.

“I don’t want to ever have a team that fears failure. And I thought our guys went out there and gave it everything they had," Norvell said. "I thought the effort, mentality of how they played was really good. I know we didn’t play our best game. A lot of mistakes that hurt us against a really good football team that we’ve got to get cleaned up. If we’re committed to doing that, then it has to show up today.”

FSU and Jacksonville State kickoff Saturday night at 8 p.m. from Doak Campbell Stadium.

