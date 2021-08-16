Norvell, Florida State football eager to make improvements following inter-squad scrimmage

TALLAHASSEE. FLA. (WTXL) — Florida State head football coach Mike Norvell saw a lot of room for improvement following his team’s first inter-squad scrimmage of Fall Camp ON Saturday night. His staff took Sunday’s rest day to watch the film and put together their plan for Monday morning’s practice.

For Norvell the number one thing he’s hoping to see from his guys, is can they process the feedback from the coaching staff and apply it on the field Monday morning? Each individual player will walk into practice with specific areas to improve on. And watching his team put forth the effort to make the changes necessary will serve as a benchmark as to how bought in this FSU team is with the September 5th season opener right around the corner.

“We as a coaching staff are going to go back and watch film tonight, tomorrow, grade it. Play out the critical things that have to be corrected. And we’re going to have to lay out a plan for improvement that we need to see from each individual player," Norvell says. "You get a sense of the buy-in. You get a sense of the response. And these guys got to take the coaching, apply the coaching. And show that consistent improvement that we’re asking them to do.”

