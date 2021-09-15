Norvell, Florida State expecting disciplined, explosive Wake Forest team on Saturday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — For Florida State football it seems like the hits just keep on coming. As the team pushes Saturday’s gut-wrenching loss out of their minds a new challenge is steadily approaching. The Noles’ first road trip of the season, taking on undefeated Wake Forest.

Now FSU head coach Mike Norvell and Demon Deacons head coach Dave Clawson have a little history going back to 2018 when Wake Forest beat Memphis in the Birmingham Bowl. But a new team for Norvell hasn’t wavered his respect for his Saturday foe. Over the course of their two games this season Clawson has showcased his team’s discipline and wide variety of talent. So Norvell and the Noles are fully aware of what lies ahead in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

"Their kids have great confidence in their system. He’s been there for many years so you can see that this is something that is hit, preached on every single day the discipline of how they play," said Norvell on Tuesday. "They don’t beat themselves. And you couple that with explosive playmakers it can be a challenge. I have all the respect in the world for coach Clawson and what they do.”

FSU and Wake Forest kickoff Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

