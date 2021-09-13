Norvell: Achieving "minimum expectations," not the standard for Florida State football moving forward

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Minimum expectations. It’s what Florida State head football coach Mike Norvell calls his team's no-quit attitude. The reason being is that Norvell knows the talent he has to work with is far better than just being content with leaving a game with a moral victory rather than an actual victory.

Those feelings on full display in his Monday morning press conference as the fallout from FSU’s last second loss to Jacksonville State pours into the new week. It was clear the second year head coach and his guys understand the magnitude of Saturday’s loss by the way he says they responded in Sunday night’s practice. But also says it won’t mean anything if they can’t correct their mistakes when they hit the road for Wake Forest on Saturday.

“We have to learn how to overcome that. And I don’t care who you play. It didn’t matter the first week, it sure as crap didn't matter last week. We have to go out there and play, coach and execute to how we train. That’s why last night we didn’t just sit out there and rag our heads around," says Norvell. "Was anybody happy? No. They’re sick to their freaking stomachs about what happened last Saturday night. You get back out and you go to work. You go to work on focusing on fundamentals, focus on discipline, you focus on the details. There’s accountability to all things in life.”

FSU and Wake Forest kickoff Saturday at 3:30 p.m. in Winston-Salem.

