⚾: Noles Topple Bethune-Cookman, 17-9

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (SEMINOLES.COM) — No. 8 Florida State (11-5) opened a nine-game homestand Wednesday night with a 17-9 win over Bethune-Cookman (5-11) at Dick Howser Stadium. The Seminoles hit three home runs and had 16 total hits, while Carson Montgomery (2-0) and four relievers combined to allow just five hits.

Brock Mathis, James Tibbs and Alex Toral hit home runs, FSU’s second three-home run game of the season. The Seminole offense set or tied season-highs in runs, hits, walks, RBI, and hit-by-pitches.

Montgomery won his second consecutive start, allowing just two earned runs and two hits over 5.0 innings. The Florida State defense committed four errors, and three unearned runs scored with Montgomery on the mound.

In addition to his three-run home run in a seven-run seventh, Toral added a two-run double and finished with five RBI. Logan Lacey and Brett Roberts both scored three runs, and Reese Albert was on base in all four plates appearances (two hits, two walks).

In relief of Montgomery, Wyatt Crowell, Jackson Baumeister and Conner Whittaker combined for three hitless innings with six strikeouts. After FSU took a 17-5 lead with seven runs in the seventh inning, the Wildcats scored four runs in the ninth inning on a three-run home run from Lake Fisher and a sacrifice fly.

Marcos Gamboa (0-1) allowed four runs on four hits over 2.1 innings for Bethune-Cookman.

SCORING SUMMARY:

B2 | B-CU 0, FSU 1 Mathis scored on passed ball

B3 | B-CU 0, FSU 4 Mathis home run, Lacey and Roberts scored

T4 | B-CU 1, FSU 4 Garcia singled, Stephens scored

T4 | B-CU 3, FSU 4 Perez reached on a fielder’s choice, Garcia scored; Patterson scored on throwing error

B4 | B-CU 3, FSU 6 Lacey singled, Ferrer scored; Tibbs scored on fielding error in left field

B4 | B-CU 3, FSU 8 Toral doubled, Lacey and Roberts scored

T5 | B-CU 4, FSU 8 Febles scored on passed ball

T5 | B-CU 5, FSU 8 Patterson sacrifice fly, Olasin scored

B6 | B-CU 5, FSU 10 Greene singled, Vincent and Albert scored

B7 | B-CU 5, FSU 11 Tibbs home run

B7 | B-CU 5, FSU 14 Toral home run, Lacey and Roberts scored

B7 | B-CU 5, FSU 15 Rank singled, Vincent scored on throwing error

B7 | B-CU 5, FSU 16 Carrion singled, Perry scored

B7 | B-CU 5, FSU 17 Moore walked, Rank scored

T9 | B-CU 8, FSU 17 Fisher home run, Garcia and Reyes scored

T9 | B-CU 9, FSU 17 Gatenby sacrifice fly, Souffrain scored

OF NOTE:

FSU’s 17 runs, 16 hits, 12 walks, three home runs and five hit-by-pitches were season highs.

Brock Mathis (3), James Tibbs (4) and Alex Toral (4) homered for the Seminoles. Tibbs and Toral are now tied with Logan Lacey for the team lead.

Toral has reached safely in all 16 games as a Seminole. He has both of FSU’s five-RBI games this season.

Logan Lacey and Brett Roberts both set season highs with three runs scored. Lacey pushed his hitting streak to 10 games, tied with Jaime Ferrer and Roberts for the longest this season.

UP NEXT:

Florida State continues its nine-game homestand with a three-game series against NC State (10-6). Game one Friday night is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

