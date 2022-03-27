Noles Take Series, Drop Sunday Finale vs. Duke

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (seminoles.com) — No. 7 Florida State (16-7, 6-3 ACC) fell 11-2 Sunday afternoon to Duke (12-12, 3-6) at Dick Howser Stadium. Despite the Sunday loss, FSU won the series, the Noles sixth straight to start the season.
Ross Dunn (1-1) struggled on the mound for Florida State, lasting just 1.2 innings. The Seminole bullpen surrendered six runs over the next 7.1 innings.
Reese Albert singled in the first inning for FSU and leads Florida State with a .409 average on the season. Albert also drew two of FSU’s three walks and is reaching base at a .481 clip this year.
Billy Seidl (2-1) allowed just two hits and two walks in 6.0 innings for the Blue Devils. Duke’s 5-6-7 hitters each hit a home run, including Alex Stone’s third of the weekend.
Jaime Ferrer hit a two-run home run in the eighth inning off John Natoli to end the shutout. Ferrer has five home runs on the season.
SCORING SUMMARY:
T1 | DU 1, FSU 0 Davis doubled, Pauley scored
T2 | DU 2, FSU 0 Stone scored on throwing error
T2 | DU 3, FSU 0 Mooney singled, Storm scored
T2 | DU 4, FSU 0 Schreck reached on fielder’s choice, Hoyle scored
T2 | DU 5, FSU 0 Lux walked, Mooney scored
T3 | DU 6, FSU 0 Storm home run
T5 | DU 7, FSU 0 Schreck singled, Storm scored
T5 | DU 8, FSU 0 Crabtree singled, Mooney scored
T5 | DU 9, FSU 0 Davis grounded out, Pauley scored
T8 | DU 10, FSU 0 Lux home run
T8 | DU 11, FSU 0 Stone home run
B8 | DU 11, FSU 2 Ferrer home run, Albert scored
UP NEXT:
Florida State heads to Jacksonville to face No. 8 Florida at 121 Ballpark. RHP Carson Montgomery will pitch for the Seminoles.
OF NOTE:
- Reese Albert singled in his first at-bat and walked in his second. He leads FSU with a .409 batting average and a .481 on-base percentage this season.
- Jaime Ferrer hit a two-run home run in the eighth inning, his fifth of the season. As a team, FSU has a home run in 12 consecutive games, the Noles longest HR streak since 2009.
- Dylan Jacobs made his second appearance of the season on the mound for FSU, working a perfect ninth inning.