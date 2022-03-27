Noles Take Series, Drop Sunday Finale vs. Duke

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (seminoles.com) — No. 7 Florida State (16-7, 6-3 ACC) fell 11-2 Sunday afternoon to Duke (12-12, 3-6) at Dick Howser Stadium. Despite the Sunday loss, FSU won the series, the Noles sixth straight to start the season.

2022 Baseball Media Center [seminoles.com]

Ross Dunn (1-1) struggled on the mound for Florida State, lasting just 1.2 innings. The Seminole bullpen surrendered six runs over the next 7.1 innings.

Reese Albert singled in the first inning for FSU and leads Florida State with a .409 average on the season. Albert also drew two of FSU’s three walks and is reaching base at a .481 clip this year.

Billy Seidl (2-1) allowed just two hits and two walks in 6.0 innings for the Blue Devils. Duke’s 5-6-7 hitters each hit a home run, including Alex Stone’s third of the weekend.

Jaime Ferrer hit a two-run home run in the eighth inning off John Natoli to end the shutout. Ferrer has five home runs on the season.

SCORING SUMMARY:

T1 | DU 1, FSU 0 Davis doubled, Pauley scored

T2 | DU 2, FSU 0 Stone scored on throwing error

T2 | DU 3, FSU 0 Mooney singled, Storm scored

T2 | DU 4, FSU 0 Schreck reached on fielder’s choice, Hoyle scored

T2 | DU 5, FSU 0 Lux walked, Mooney scored

T3 | DU 6, FSU 0 Storm home run

T5 | DU 7, FSU 0 Schreck singled, Storm scored

T5 | DU 8, FSU 0 Crabtree singled, Mooney scored

T5 | DU 9, FSU 0 Davis grounded out, Pauley scored

T8 | DU 10, FSU 0 Lux home run

T8 | DU 11, FSU 0 Stone home run

B8 | DU 11, FSU 2 Ferrer home run, Albert scored

UP NEXT:

Florida State heads to Jacksonville to face No. 8 Florida at 121 Ballpark. RHP Carson Montgomery will pitch for the Seminoles.

OF NOTE: