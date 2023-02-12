Noles split doubleheader with Purdue and Longwood

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – After an eight hour weather delay and many changes to the schedule, the Noles split two games of a doubleheader with an 8-1 win over Purdue (1-1) and 5-4 loss to Longwood (1-1) at the JoAnne Graf Classic on Saturday night.

Game Two: Florida State 8 | Purdue 1

Kalei Harding got the Noles going off a RBI double in the first inning, and they never looked back in game two. After Purdue tied the game at one in the top of the second, the Seminoles responded with four-run inning in the third inning.

Harding got the scoring going again with an RBI double. Mack Leonard responded with a RBI double of her own before Katie Dack hit a two-run home run to blow the game open.

The Noles added a run in the fourth inning before Harding continued her terrific night with a two-run homer in the sixth inning.

Kathryn Sandercock got the start in the circle and allowed just one run on four hits while striking out nine batters.

Game One: Florida State 4 | Longwood 5

Florida State was unable to overcome a five-run deficit as they fell to the Lancers. Longwood jumped out to a 5-0 run lead in the second inning, and the Noles were unable to muster any hits for the first four innings. After a pair of walks, Katie Dack launched a ball over the fence in left-center field to bring the game within two. After Makenna Reid retired the Lancers in order in the top of the sixth, the game went into a weather delay that lasted nearly an hour.

Coming out of the break, Kaley Mudge led off with a double and Bethaney Keen drove her in on a sacrifice fly, but that’s all the Noles could get going in the inning. Michaela Edenfield led off the bottom of the seventh with a rocket to left field, but it was caught at the warning.

The Noles will be back in action tomorrow at 12:30 p.m. against Longwood in the final game of the JoAnne Graf Classic. ACCNX will have the coverage.

