Noles shutout Longwood in final game of JoAnne Graf Classic

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida State softball team (4-1) used an impressive pitching performance and some timely hitting to take down Longwood (1-3) 5-0 Sunday afternoon in the final game of the JoAnne Graf Classic at JoAnne Graf Field.

A combined pitching effort between Mack Leonard, Allison Royalty and Makenna Reid only surrendered one hit to the Lancers and combined to throw a complete-game shutout. Leonard got the start and pitched 2.2 innings allowing one hit while striking out two batters.

Royalty came in to relieve Leonard and was phenomenal. Royalty pitched 3.1 innings and did not surrender a hit while striking out 5 batters and was credited with the win. Reid came on in the final inning and struck out all three batters she faced.

Offensively, the Noles came alive in the fourth inning, pushing four runs across the plate. Leonard led off the inning with a double, and after Autumn Belviy came in to pinch run, Kalei Harding put the ball in play and an error by the Lancers allowed Belviy to score. Michaela Edenfield singled to right field to drive in another run, and Devyn Flaherty raced for a triple to extend the lead to three. Katie Dack recorded a sacrifice fly to push the fourth and final run of the inning across the plate.

The Noles added one more run in the fifth inning off another Lancers’ error off a single from Belviy.

Flaherty led the way for the Noles offensively with two hits on three at-bats while driving in a run and scoring a run. Edenfield and Dack each added an RBI as well.

The Noles will be back in action at home on Tuesday against Florida A&M. The Noles added a game with the Rattlers and will now play a doubleheader beginning at 4 p.m. at JoAnne Graf Field.

