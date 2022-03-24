Noles Set to Host FSU Relays this Thursday and Friday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida State track and field team is set to host the annual FSU Relays this Thursday and Friday at the Mike Long Track in Tallahassee, Fla. Action will begin at 2 p.m. on Thursday with hammer throw and will conclude at 9:20 p.m. with the 5000m run. Friday’s action will begin at 10:30 a.m. with the discus and conclude at 2:50 p.m. with the 4x400m relay. FSU will also be doing a senior recognition at 11 a.m. on Friday. Admission to the event is free. FSU will also be sending a distance group the Raleigh Relays on Thursday and Friday.

The Noles are coming off their first outdoor meets of the season and came away with six individual titles between the Tiger Track Classic and the Hurricane Invitational. Kelechi Nwanaga (javelin), Sean Watkins Jr. (400m dash), Jacore Irving (triple jump), Sukeil Foucha (800m run), Riley Bahr (3000m run) and Luke Reid (3000m run) each picked up victories in their respective events.

The Noles will have a large squad competing in their one home meet of the year with the men’s sprinters being the group to watch. The Noles had great success last week at the Hurricane Invitational with Amir Willis picking up ACC Performer of the Week honors. The Noles will be put to the test though with runners from Georgia posing as their biggest threat at the Mike Long Track.

Competing Teams

Dartmouth

Florida State

Georgia

Georgia Tech

South Florida

Syracuse