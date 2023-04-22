Noles rally in the seventh to defeat No. 22 Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The No. 5 Florida State softball team (38-8, 15-2) used a fierce seventh inning rally to take down No. 22 Virginia Tech in front of a raucous crowd at Tech Softball Park on Friday night.

The win secured another series win for the Seminoles, and they have now won all six of their ACC series and still hold first place in the ACC standings. Kathryn Sandercock was credited with the save which made her the school record holder for both saves in a single season (6) and career saves (14).

The Hokies came out firing as a single and double gave the Hokies the early lead. Ali DuBois was able to work out of the inning as the Hokies left the bases loaded.

The Seminoles responded in the second inning as Katie Dack and Michaela Edenfield drew back-to-back walks to put runners in scoring position with two outs for Josie Muffley. After falling behind in the count 0-2, Muffley hit a hard groundball to second that was unable to be corralled, and Dack raced home to tie the game.

The Hokies came right back in the bottom of the inning and were able to load the bases again, but Makenna Reid came in and limited the Hokies to just one run on a sacrifice fly.

Both teams were held scoreless in the third and fourth innings until Kaley Mudge and Kalei Harding hit back-to-back doubles to tie the game at two. Again, the Hokies responded with a run of their own in the bottom of the fifth inning. Both teams were held scoreless in the sixth inning leaving the Noles down one as they headed to the seventh inning.

It did not take long for the Noles to take all the momentum as Edenfield drew a leadoff walk. Amaya Ross pinch ran for Edenfield and stole second and advanced to third on an errant throw to put the Noles in prime position to tie the game. Muffley picked up her second RBI of the night as she hit a groundball to the shortstop, and Ross slid safely into home to tie the game.

Muffley advanced to second on a wild pitch, and Devyn Flaherty hit one right back up the middle to score Muffley to give the Noles the lead. The barrage continued as Mudge reached on an error, and Harding singled to extend the lead to two. Hallie Wacaser added one final run on a single to left field to give the Noles a three-run lead and only needing three outs to take the series.

Sandercock came in and battled through a 13-pitch at bat that ended in a strikeout. Sandercock then forced a popup and a groundout to record the record-breaking save.

The Seminoles recorded 10 hits on the evening led by Harding, Flaherty, Mudge and Jahni Kerr who each had two hits. Reid was credited with 10th win of the season to improve to 10-0 after pitching 4.2 innings and allowing just three hits and no earned runs.

The Seminoles will look for their fourth ACC series sweep of the season tomorrow at 4 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

