Noles Put on Offensive Clinic in 99-58 Win at Georgia Tech

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTXL) — A season-high 13 made 3-point field goals was just one of the many bright spots for Florida State Women’s Basketball as it cruised to a 99-58 win at Georgia Tech on Sunday afternoon at McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Ga.

The Seminoles (14-2, 3-0) move to 3-0 in ACC play for the first time since the 2008-09 season. Their 13 3-point field goals made were the third-most in program history and the most since making 14 at UIC on Nov. 23, 2019.

Freshman guard Ta’Niya Latson amassed her fourth 30-point game of the season, scoring 32 points with eight rebounds and four assists. Latson set the FSU single-game record for most free throws made without a miss, going a perfect 13-of-13 from the line. She broke the previous record held by Chantelle Dishman against Tulane, who went 12-of-12 on Jan. 28, 1991.

Latson’s four 30-point games this season are the most by a Seminole since Natasha Howard had five 30-point games in the 2013-14 year.

Florida State’s 99 points scored were its most against the Yellow Jackets (9-5, 0-3) in the 54 meetings between the two teams.

Snoop Turnage, a Westlake High School product in Atlanta along with Latson, had a strong homecoming with 11 points. Sophomore Makayla Timpson nearly had her seventh double-double of the season with 10 points and nine rebounds.

FSU locked down the Yellow Jackets defensively, holding them to 27.3 percent from the floor.

One of several sparks off the bench was graduate guard Taylor O’Brien, who had seven points, four assists and played solid defense all afternoon in nearly 19 minutes. All 10 of FSU’s active players made at least one field goal.

The Seminoles had an extraordinary fourth-quarter outburst, scoring 37 points on 14-of-20 shooting. Overall, FSU shot 13-of-23 (56.5 percent) from 3-point range and 22-of-25 from the free throw line.

FSU out-rebounded Georgia Tech 13-6 in the second quarter and went into halftime with a 39-21 lead. Latson led FSU with 11 points at the half including 6-of-6 from the free throw line. The Seminoles out-scored Georgia Tech 19-16 in the quarter despite a 9-2 run by the Yellow Jackets. Timpson was an active presence in the second quarter, contributing four points and three rebounds.

The Seminoles were rock-solid on defense in the opening quarter, taking a 20-5 lead over the Yellow Jackets. O’Brien had a strong start with five points, including a 3-point field goal to put FSU ahead 15-5 late in the frame. Georgia Tech was held to 13 percent shooting to start the game, while FSU made 7-of-8 from the line in an aggressive and attacking opening quarter.

Florida State comes back home to host Clemson on Thursday, Jan. 5, in a Hoops for Troops contest that will recognize the military against Clemson at 6 p.m.