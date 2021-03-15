Noles Host No. 5 Florida in Fresh From Florida Sunshine Showdown

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida State (6-6) returns to Dick Howser Stadium Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. to host No. 5 Florida (13-4) in the Fresh From Florida Sunshine Showdown. The Seminoles are coming off a series win at No. 18 Virginia Tech, while the Gators won 2-of-3 at home against Jacksonville.

The game will broadcast on the ACC Network, with Jason Benetti and Kyle Peterson on the call. Fans can listen on the radio in Tallahassee on 100.7 FM or nationwide through Tunein or the FSU Gameday App.

TUESDAY, March 16, 20217:00 p.m. – ACC NetworkSP: RHP Carson Montgomery (0-1, 0.00 ERA)Watch | Listen

Florida State won last season’s game in Gainesville 2-0 behind a dominant pitching performance from Antonio Velez and Parker Messick. Both players set career-highs at the time with seven strikeouts.

The win snapped an 11-game losing streak for FSU in the series and was the first time that Mike Martin, Jr. faced the Gators as head coach.

At the time, Florida was No. 1 in the country and the last remaining undefeated team in the nation. The season was canceled due to COVID-19 three days later.

Carson Montgomery will pitch for Florida State, his first action in over two weeks. The freshman from Windermere was slated to start FSU’s midweek games against Mercer and USF but both were postponed. Montgomery opened the season in the weekend rotation and has not allowed an earned run this year.

FSU is coming off its best offensive game of the season Sunday at No. 18 Virginia Tech, mashing a season-high 18 hits, including four home runs and four doubles. Mat Nelson hit his team-high fourth home run, while Messick hit a solo home run in his first career at-bat. Nander De Sedas and Robby Martin hit their first home runs of the season.

First baseman Tyler Martin had five hits and four runs scored Sunday, setting FSU game-highs for the season. It was FSU’s first five-hit performance since 2018 and Martin is Top 3 in the Atlantic Coast Conference in batting average (.432) and on-base percentage (.560).

Florida won the final two games of its series against Jacksonville after falling in Friday night’s opener. RHP Garrett Milchin is scheduled to start for the Gators.

For more information on Florida State baseball, check Seminoles.com for the latest news and scheduling information, or keep up with the team on social media through Twitter (@FSUBaseball), Facebook (/FSUBaseball), and Instagram (@NoleBaseball).

