Noles fall to No. 3 Oklahoma State

STILLWATER, Okla. – The sixth-ranked Florida State softball team fell to No. 3 Oklahoma State 9-1 in five innings on Saturday afternoon at Cowgirl Stadium in Stillwater, Okla.

The Seminoles were unable to capitalize on a Devyn Flaherty single in the first inning, and the Cowgirls plated four runs in the bottom of the first to take control.

The Noles’ bats were unable to get going as Noles recorded just two hits on the afternoon. Kalei Harding gave the Noles’ its lone run of the game with a solo home run to right field in the fourth inning. The Cowgirls offense tallied nine runs on eight hits and took advantage of eight walks thrown by the Seminoles’ pitchers.

The two teams will meet tomorrow at 3 p.m. in a rubber match as each team has now taken a game in the series.

For updates and exclusive content, follow the Noles on Twitter (FSU_Softball), Instagram (fsusoftball) and Facebook (Florida State Seminoles Softball).