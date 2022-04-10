Noles Fall to Hokies, 23-9

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (FLORIDA STATE ATHLETICS) — The No. 3 Florida State softball team (36-4, 16-4) fell to the No. 5 Virginia Tech Hokies (29-4, 13-0) 23-9 in seven innings in front of a sell-out crowd at JoAnne Graf Field in Tallahassee, Fla. Today’s crowd marked the fifth largest in stadium history.

The Seminoles were down by 11 at the top of the fourth inning until Kalei Harding hit a grand slam at the bottom of the fourth to put four runs on the board.

Kaley Mudge reached on a fielder’s choice to second base. Brooke Blankenship got out at second base, Jahni Kerr advanced to third base and Hallie Wacaser scored. Then, Mudge advanced to second and Kerr scored on a wild pitch, closing the gap for the Seminoles, 11-6.

Mack Leonard then hit a three-run home run in order to push the score to 11-9. The Seminoles scored all of their nine runs on four hits during the fourth inning.

Both teams went scoreless in the fifth but the Hokies responded with 10 runs in the seventh inning.

The Noles will be back in action tomorrow, April 10, for the Virginia Tech series finale at 12 PM. The game is on the ACC Network.

