⚾️: Noles fall in series finale

TALLAHASSEE, Florida – Florida State fell to 13-18 overall and 4-11 in the ACC with a 6-2 loss Saturday in the rubber match against Clemson. The Tigers scored six runs in the first two innings.

Andrew Armstrong made his first career start for Florida State and left after allowing a second-inning grand slam.

Carson Montgomery pitched 5.1 scoreless innings in relief, the longest scoreless outing of his career. He allowed just two hits and struck out six. Jamie Arnold stranded both runners without allowing a run in the eighth and ninth innings.

The Seminoles got on the board with Cam Smith’s sixth home run of the season, a two-run shot in the bottom of the seventh inning that scored Jordan Carrion.

Smith and Carrion both extended their hitting streak to five games, and Jaime Ferrer tallied his team-high 47th hit. James Tibbs III drew three walks and leads FSU with 29 on the season, while Colton Vincent was hit by two pitches, his team-high sixth and seventh of the year.

SCORING SUMMARY:

T1 | CU 1, FSU 0 Wright doubled, Cannarella scored

T2 | CU 2, FSU 0 Ingle singled, Blackwell scored

T2 | CU 6, FSU 0 Grice home run, Cannarella, Taylor & Ingle scored

B7 | CU 6, FSU 2 Smith home run, Carrion scored

UP NEXT:

The Seminoles hit the road to face No. 3 Florida in Gainesville Tuesday night. First pitch is set for 6:00 pm and will stream on SEC Network +.

OF NOTE:

Andrew Armstrong made his first career start in his 40 th Armstrong is the 10 th different Seminole to start a game on the mound this season, and the eighth to make his first career start. Armstrong entered the weekend Top 10 nationally with 17 pitching appearances this year.

Carson Montgomery pitched 5.1 innings, the longest scoreless outing of his career. He struck out six batters and allowed just two hits.

Third baseman Cam Smith hit his sixth home run of the season, second-most on the team. Smith and Jordan Carrion (two singles) extended their hitting streaks to five games.

Jaime Ferrer singled and leads FSU with 47 hits.

James Tibbs III walked three times and now leads FSU with 29, more than twice as many as the next closest Seminole (Smith, 13). Tibbs’ three walks were FSU’s only base on balls in the game.

Colton Vincent was hit by a pitch for the sixth and seventh times this season, and fifth in ACC play. Vincent is the only Nole to be hit by a pitch in ACC play this season.

