⚾: Noles Even Series at Georgia Tech

ATLANTA, Ga. (FLORIDA STATE ATHLETICS) — No. 20 Florida State (18-12, 7-7 ACC) outlasted Georgia Tech (20-12, 6-8) Saturday at Mac Nease Park, beating the Yellow Jackets 9-6 to even the weekend series. James Tibbs and Alex Toral both homered for the Seminoles, and Jonah Scolaro was perfect against five hitters to earn his third save of the season.

Tibbs hit a two-run home run that gave FSU the lead in the first inning, while Toral’s three-run blast gave FSU a 6-4 lead after Georgia Tech jumped in front in the fifth inning. Jaime Ferrer added a two-run single in the ninth inning that gave FSU a three-run lead.

Davis Hare (1-0) earned the win, allowing two runs in 2.2 innings in relief of Bryce Hubbart. Jonah Scolaro entered in the eighth inning with two runners on base and one out, but got out of that inning unscathed before working a perfect ninth.

Hubbart allowed four runs on seven hits in 4.2 innings of work.

Florida State struck first on Tibbs’ two-run home run off Logan McGuire in the first inning. It was the freshman from Marietta, Georgia’s sixth of the season and first away from Dick Howser Stadium.

Chandler Simpson led off the Georgia Tech half of the first with a triple to right-center field and scored on Andrew Jenkins’ sacrifice fly.

After Tyler Martin singled to score Reese Albert in the second, the Yellow Jackets tied the game on Kevin Parada’s two-run home run off Hubbart in the third inning.

Parada tripled in the fifth inning and scored on a Jenkins single for the lead. Hare entered in relief and got FSU out of the inning down just a run.

In the sixth, FSU notched four hits against Cody Carwile, including Toral’s three-run home run that swung the lead back to FSU at 6-4. Toral leads FSU with eight home runs – already topping his 2021 output – and has four RBI on the weekend.

Simpson and Parada reached on infield singles in the seventh inning, and both came around to score to tie the game at six. The pair combined to score Tech’s all six runs.

FSU took the lead for good on Colton Vincent’s sacrifice fly in the eighth inning against John Medich (2-2). Ferrer’s two-run single in the ninth provided the final margin.

SCORING SUMMARY:

T1 | FSU 2, GT 0 Tibbs home run, Ferrer scored

B1 | FSU 2, GT 1 Jenkins sacrifice fly, Simpson scored

T2 | FSU 3, GT 1 Martin singled, Albert scored

B3 | FSU 3, GT 3 Parada home run, Simpson scored

B5 | FSU 3, GT 4 Jenkins singled, Parada scored

T6 | FSU 6, GT 4 Toral home run, Roberts & Vincent scored

B7 | FSU 6, GT 5 Jenkins reached on fielder’s choice, Simpson scored

B7 | FSU 6, GT 6 Gonzalez sacrifice fly, Parada scored

T8 | FSU 7, GT 6 Vincent sacrifice fly, Roberts scored

T9 | FSU 9, GT 6 Ferrer singled, Carrion & Martin scored

UP NEXT:

The series finale between Georgia Tech and FSU is Sunday at 2:00 on ACC Network Extra. LHP Ross Dunn pitches for the Seminoles.

OF NOTE:

Jaime Ferrer was hit by a pitch for the third straight game and fifth time in five games. In the eighth, he added a two-run single. He leads the ACC with 13 HBP and leads FSU with 38 hits.

James Tibbs hit a two-run home run in the first inning, his sixth of the year.

Reese Albert finished with two hits, his ninth multi-hit game of the year. He is now tied with Ferrer for the team lead with 10 doubles and leads FSU with a .360 batting average.

Tyler Martin had an RBI single in the second inning. He has reached base in all seven games he’s played this season and nine straight dating to last season.

Alex Toral hit a three-run home run. He leads FSU with eight home runs and 29 RBI, including four this weekend against Georgia Tech.

Brett Roberts scored two runs Saturday and now leads FSU with 20 on the year.

