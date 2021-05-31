Noles Earn Bid to Oxford Regional

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (SEMINOLES.COM) — Florida State earned a spot in the NCAA Tournament for the 43rd-consecutive season, being named the No. 3 seed in the Oxford, Mississippi Regional. Joining the Seminoles (30-22) in Oxford are host and No. 12 national seed Ole Miss (41-19), two-seed Southern Miss (37-19) and four-seed Southeast Missouri State (30-20).

Florida State and Southern Miss will play Friday at 3 p.m. ET.

Florida State’s 58 all-time NCAA Tournament appearances are the second-most in the country, behind only Texas with 60. FSU’s 43 straight tournament appearances are one behind the all-time record.

The Seminoles earned 14 wins against teams that reached the tournament. FSU was one of eight ACC teams to make the field of 64.

More information about tickets for the NCAA Tournament will be available later in the week.

