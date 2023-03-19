Noles down Syracuse to clinch series

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The sixth-ranked Florida State softball team (23-6, 2-0) beat Syracuse (7-13, 0-5) by a score of 5-1 Saturday afternoon at JoAnne Graf Field. The Noles have now won 25 consecutive games over the Orange and have not lost an ACC opening series since 2007.

With two outs in the first inning, the bases were loaded for the Noles after Hallie Wacaser, Katie Dack and Devyn Flaherty all were walked. Jahni Kerr’s single to right field scored both Wacaser and Dack to give Florida State a 2-0 lead.

Bethany Keen opened the second inning with a double to right field, before advancing to third after a Josie Muffley sacrifice bunt. Keen would score on a fielder’s choice to extend the Noles’ lead to 3-0.

The Orange added a run in the top of the third off a single to cut the Seminoles lead to two runs.

With two runners in scoring position in the fifth inning, Michaela Edenfield’s groundout scored Flaherty and advanced Kerr to third. Keen’s second double of the afternoon would score Kerr making the score 5-1.

Flaherty, Keen and Kerr’s performances at the plate powered the Seminoles, with Keen and Flaherty both going 2-for-2 and Kerr going 2-for-3 in Saturday’s game against the Orange.

Five Noles recorded hits and four different Noles picked up an RBI. Kerr led the Noles with two RBIs, with Mudge, Edenfield and Keen all contributing one apiece.

In the circle, Allison Royalty started the first four innings while only allowing two hits to earn her sixth win of the season. Makenna Reid then took over and pitched the final 3 innings allowing just one hit with one strikeout.

The Seminoles will be back in action tomorrow to wrap up the series against Syracuse at 2 p.m. Sunday’s game can be seen live on the ACC Network

For updates and exclusive content, follow the Noles on Twitter (FSU_Softball), Instagram (fsusoftball) and Facebook (Florida State Softball).