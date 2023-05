Gulf Shores, Ala. – The Florida State Seminoles defeated Florida International 3-1 to advance to the quarterfinal round of the NCAA Tournament at Gulf Shores Public Beach in Gulf Shores, Ala. FSU will face LSU tomorrow, May 6, at 11:00 a.m. ET.

If the Seminoles win the quarterfinal match, they will face the winner of California and UCLA, also on Friday at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Watch the match live on ESPN2 or follow on social media @fsubeachvolleyball (Instagram) @FSU_BeachVB (Twitter) for updates.