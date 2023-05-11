Noles advance to ACC softball tournament semifinals with win over Syracuse

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Timely hits from Josie Muffley and Mack Leonard and a strong effort from the bullpen led the No. 3 Florida State softball team (48-8) past Syracuse (24-26-1) to move on to the ACC Semifinals Thursday afternoon at Melissa Cook Stadium in Notre Dame, Ind. The Seminoles will play the winner of Louisville and Virginia Tech at 1 p.m. tomorrow on ACC Network.

The Seminoles got off to a slow start as the Orange struck first in the top of the second inning. The Noles gained life as Muffley led of the bottom of the third inning with her second home run of the season to tie the game. A single and two walks loaded the bases for Leonard, and she ripped the 3-2 pitch into left field to score Michaela Edenfield and Kalei Harding to give the Noles a 3-1 lead. It was Leonard again in the bottom of the fifth inning bringing home Harding with a single to give the Noles a little insurance.

The Seminoles' bullpen was terrific as Makenna Reid and Kathryn Sandercock combined to throw five innings and did not allow a single hit while striking out five batters. Reid picked up her 12th win of the season and improved to 12-0 while Sandercock recorded her FSU record eighth save of the season.

