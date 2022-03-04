Nole Zone to recognize student support with t-shirts

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida State men's basketball team has their regular season finale on Saturday when they host NC State.

The Seminoles student section, the Nole Zone, is doing something special to close out the year. The first 500 Florida State students into the game get a Nole Zone t-shirt. It's a token of thanks for showing up all season and giving their all to support this team.

"Almost every single game this season they pack it out," said Nole Zone president Jake Mossing. "Even when the team has a lot of injuries and maybe they're not doing so well, the students are always here. This is always the most filled part of the arena and we do want to give back to them because they do deserve it. They show out."

That game is Saturday at 2:00. Nole Zone will have a booth at the top of the student section to give out those t-shirts. It is first come, first serve.

