"No Quit Noles" celebrates playing for each other as they gear up for Championship Series

OKLAHOMA CITY, Ok. (WTXL) — Alabama was on a 20 game win streak, until Sunday night when Florida State snapped that. Their ace Montana Fouts? Absolutely lights out this postseason, but she hadn't run into this Seminole squad until Monday night.

Florida State jumped on Alabama early when Elizabeth Mason put Florida State on the board in the top of the first inning with a three run home-run.

They'd take an eight nothing lead before Alabama made things interesting, but Florida State held on to win eight to five and will now play for a national title. Just like in 2018, Florida State had to fight their way out of the loser's bracket in Oklahoma City, which is not an easy thing to do, and the fight this team has shown has been fun to watch.

"I think there's something special about FSU that allows us to block everything else out," said Mason. "Block out the stats, block out the outcome, block out anyone who's not in our corner. We just look to our left and our right."

"I think the culture piece has really got us through here," said head coach Lonni Alameda. "There are many times they could have given up on the process part, and that's been really important to us."

The Seminoles will face Oklahoma in the best of three Championship Series, which starts Tuesday night at 7:30.