No matter what the future holds, Sue Semrau supports Brooke Wyckoff in every way

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — There’s no denying the coaching talent Florida State women’s basketball assistant Brooke Wyckoff showed not only to Seminole nation but to the entire country this past season. So now it begs the question how long will Wyckoff remain at FSU?

Head coach Sue Semrau hopes like the rest of us it’ll be for years to come and even one day steps into her shoes when her coaching career comes to an end. But even if that’s not the case Semrau will support and advocate for Wyckoff to take over her own program when that time comes. She knows the college basketball community will only get better as more and more of her former Seminole’s begin to take on head coaching positions themselves. And that success will make it all worth it in the end.

“It’s been in my mind and Brooke’s mind all year. In fact I said listen if you’ve gotten use to this when I come back you’re going to need to go and get yourself another job if we can’t figure this out together when we went through this process," says Semrau. "And certainly she’s been on a lot of radars. I will never hold her back. There’s a Seminole family tree and I want to see it continue to grow.”

