No-Hitter Leads Florida State softball to a Run-Rule Victory Over No. 24 UCF

CLEARWATER, Fla. (Seminoles.com) — The sixth-ranked Florida State Seminole softball team (9-0) grabbed a combined no-hitter in an 8-0 five-inning win over No. 24 UCF (6-5).

Kathryn Sandercock started for the Noles and pitched a perfect game through four innings with four strikeouts. Emma Wilson entered in relief and finished off the combined no-hitter with one strikeout in the fifth inning.

The no-hitter was the 30th under head coach Lonni Alameda. The last one took place a season ago when Caylan Arnold, Danielle Watson and Emma Wilson combined for a no-hit win at Boston College (March 26).

Florida State struck first in the third inning. Devyn Flaherty started the scoring with a double to left-center that scored Michaela Edenfield and Kalei Harding. In the next at-bat, Sydney Sherrill touched them all after an error by the UCF right fielder. Sherrill’s hit rolled between the UCF player’s legs and Sherrill hustled around the bases to give the Noles a 4-0 lead.

The Garnet and Gold put up four more runs in the fourth inning to secure the run-rule victory. Josie Muffley led off with a single to right field. She then stole second and advanced to third on a ground out. Jahni Kerr walked and then Mack Leonard singled to score Muffley. Pinch-runner D’Aun Riggs made it 6-0 after scoring from third on a wild pitch.

Edenfield finished off the Knights with a two-run bomb to left-center field.