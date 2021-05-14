No. 7 FSU softball shuts out NC State in ACC Tournament Quarterfinals

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (seminoles.com) — The No. 7 Florida State softball team (39-9-1) shutout NC State (26-25), 2-0, in the ACC Tournament Quarterfinal match-up Thursday afternoon.

The win marked FSU’s 19th straight ACC Tournament victory and improved their record to 29-4 at the conference tournament under head coach Lonni Alameda.

NC State 0, No. 7 Florida State 2

Kathryn Sandercock started and pitched her sixth complete game of the season. She pitched a gem of a game, allowing only two hits with five strikeouts. Sandercock only faced 24 batters and threw a total of 77 pitches against the Wolfpack.

Florida State got on the board in the bottom of the second inning from a solo home run from Devyn Flaherty. It was Flaherty’s fifth of the season.

In the sixth inning, The Garnet and Gold put the game out of reach with their second run of the game. Sydney Sherrill led off the inning with a double to left field. She then advanced to third after Kalei Harding grounded out to the first baseman. Three pitches later, Elizabeth Mason sent a ball to deep right field for a sacrifice fly to score Sherrill.

Scoring Summary

B2 | Devyn Flaherty hit a solo home run to right-center. (NC State 0, Florida State 1)

B6 | Elizabeth Mason hit a sacrifice fly to right field, scoring Sydney Sherrill from third. (NC State 0, Florida State 2)

From Head Coach Lonni Alameda:

“It is the postseason and you can see a little bit of nerves in the beginning. We ran ourselves out of a few situations but to see Devyn get after a big swing and Kalei as a freshman swinging it is really exciting to get that win under our belt. We will have a fresh mind tomorrow and keep playing Florida State softball.”