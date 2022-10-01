No. 7 Florida State women's soccer team edges rival Miami

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The No. 7 Florida State soccer team (8-0-2) extended its win streak to seven with a 1-0 win over Miami (3-5-2) in Coral Gables. The win extended the Seminoles’ unbeaten streak to 19, the second longest winning streak in school history. Florida State is also unbeaten through 10 games for the fifth time in school history.

Not much was going on in the first half as the two teams combined for three shots and only one goal. The second half was a different game as the Garnet and Gold had five shots of their own and two on goal, resulting in the game's only goal.

In the 48th minute, Maria Alagoa was fouled in the 18-yard box after Jody Brown slipped a pass into her. Heather Payne stepped to the penalty spot and drilled it for her second PK make of the season. Miami only got off three shots and two on goal, both resulting in a Mia Justus save, bringing her save total to 10 on the season.

The Seminoles dominated possession once again, finishing with a 65-35 advantage.

Florida State hits the road next week for a pair of matches at Virginia (October 6) and at Notre Dame (October 9).