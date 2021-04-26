No. 7 Florida State softball wraps up weekend series against Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY. (Seminoles.com) — The No. 7 Florida State softball team (33-7-1, 21-3-1 ACC) won its first game Sunday at Louisville (17-23-1, 11-17-1) before the teams tied game two. The Seminoles earned a run-rule, 9-0 win in five innings in game one, and the teams played 11 scoreless innings in game two.

The second game of the doubleheader ended in a tie when it was halted after 11 innings. The game was stopped due to the pre-determined stop time because of Florida State’s return flight.

Game 1 – No. 7 Florida State 9, Louisville 0 (5 Innings)

Florida State used a four-run second inning to take an early lead and a five-run fourth inning to put the run-rule into play in game one.

Kiersten Landers knocked in four RBI as part of a 2-for-3 game at the plate, while Devyn Flaherty was a perfect 3-for-3 with two runs scored and Josie Muffley also posted a multi-hit game, going 2-for-3 with two runs scored.

Kathryn Sandercock pitched 3.1 innings allowing only one hit with four strikeouts to earn her 18th win of the season. Emma Wilson came on in relief and struck out two with one hit allowed while facing the minimum over the final 1.2 innings.

Scoring Summary

T2 | Elizabeth Mason hit a solo home run to center field with one out. (Florida State 1, Louisville 0)

T2 | Kiersten Landers singled to right field to score Devyn Flaherty from third and Josie Muffley from second with two outs. (Florida State 3, Louisville 0)

T2 | Sydney Sherrill doubled to right-center field, scoring Kiersten Landers from second with two outs. (Florida State 4, Louisville 0)

T4 | Kiersten Landers singled to left field to score Devyn Flaherty from third and Josie Muffley from second with no outs. (Florida State 6, Louisville 0)

T4 | Kalei Harding singled to right field to score Dani Morgan from third, and Sydney Sherrill scored from second on a throwing error with one out. (Florida State 8, Louisville 0)

T4 | Anna Shelnutt grounded out to score Kalei Harding from third. (Florida State 9, Louisville 0)

Game 2 – No. 7 Florida State 0, Louisville 0 (11 Innings)

Kathryn Sandercock got the start again in game two and delivered 5.0 shutout innings with four strikeouts and three hits allowed. Caylan Arnold struck out six, bringing her season total to 105, and allowed only three hits in 5.1 innings before turning it over to Danielle Watson in the bottom of the 11th. Watson struck out the first batter she faced and ended the inning with another strikeout after an intentional walk.

Cassidy Davis was 2-for-4 at the plate in game two. Devyn Flaherty added one hit and led FSU with a combined four hits over the two games.

The second game of the doubleheader was halted after 11 complete innings. It was the longest game by the Seminoles since an 8-5 victory in 11 innings over LSU on May 26, 2018. That game tied the Super Regional and advanced the teams to a winner-take-all game later that evening. Florida State won that game, advanced to the Women’s College World Series and claimed the ACC’s first softball national title 10 days later.

Up Next

Florida State hosts North Carolina State beginning Friday in the final home weekend of the regular season. Friday’s game begins at 6 p.m. before a Saturday doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m. and the Sunday finale starting at noon.

