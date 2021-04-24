No. 7 Florida State softball splits Friday doubleheader with Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY. (Seminoles.com) — The No. 7 Florida State softball team (32-7, 20-3 ACC) split a doubleheader Friday at Louisville (17-22, 11-16). The Seminoles jumped on the Cardinals early, taking a 10-0 win in game one before dropping game two 5-1.

Sydney Sherrill, who tied the ACC career record for doubles Sunday at Syracuse, needed little time to take sole possession of the conference record. The redshirt junior from Moore, Oklahoma, doubled off the wall in center field in the top of the third inning of game one. She then added another double in the sixth inning to end the day with 60 career doubles.

The loss in game two snapped Florida State’s 16-game winning streak.

Game 1 – No. 7 Florida State 10, Louisville 0

Florida State used dominant pitching and powerful offense to take game one 10-0. The Seminoles ended the game by retiring 18 consecutive Louisville batters and scored in each of the game’s final five innings, including multiple runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings.

One game after tying the ACC career doubles record, Sydney Sherrill moved herself atop the conference’s list all by herself in the third inning. The redshirt junior from Moore, Oklahoma, knocked a double off the wall in center field to take sole possession of the record and then came around to score the game’s first run on a single by Kalei Harding.

Kathryn Sandercock earned the win after throwing 5.0 shutout innings with four strikeouts and only two hits allowed. The redshirt sophomore pitched four perfect innings before Danielle Watson entered for the top of the sixth and sat down all four batters she faced. Emma Wilson then took the ball and retired the final two batters to complete the shutout.

Before coming in the circle, Wilson registered the first hit of her collegiate career, a pinch-hit, three-run home run in the top of the seventh. Sherrill, Kiersten Landers and Elizabeth Mason all had multiple-hit games, while Sherrill and Devyn Flaherty each scored two runs.

Scoring Summary

T3 | Kalei Harding singled to center field, scoring Sydney Sherrill from second with two outs. (Florida State 1, Louisville 0)

T4 | Elizabeth Mason singled through the left side of the infield to score Devyn Flaherty from second with two outs. (Florida State 2, Louisville 0)

T5 | Kiersten Landers scored from third and Sydney Sherrill scored from second on a throwing error with no outs. (Florida State 4, Louisville 0)

T5 | Anna Shelnutt singled on a squeeze bunt, scoring Kalei Harding from third with no outs. (Florida State 5, Louisville 0)

T6 | Sydney Sherrill doubled to right-center field to score Elizabeth Mason from third and Dani Morgan from second with one out. (Florida State 7, Louisville 0)

T7 | Emma Wilson hit a three-run home run to left field, scoring Kaley Mudge from third and Devyn Flaherty from second with no outs. (Florida State 10, Louisville 0)

Game 2 – Louisville 5, No. 7 Florida State 1

Louisville ended FSU’s 16-game winning streak in a tight contest in game two. The Cardinals hit a solo home run in the bottom of the first and, after Florida State tied the game in the top of the third, took the lead for good on an error in the bottom of the third. Louisville added three runs in the bottom of the sixth for the final margin.

Caylan Arnold started in the circle and recorded five strikeouts in 3.2 innings. She scattered six hits and two runs before turning the ball over to Danielle Watson. Watson pitched the rest of the game, allowing only two hits and registering two strikeouts while allowing three runs in 2.1 innings of work.

Scoring Summary

B1 | Carmyn Greenwood hit a solo home run to left field with no outs. (Louisville 1, Florida State 0)

T3 | Devyn Flaherty scored from third on a groundout to shortstop by Dani Morgan for the second out. (Florida State 1, Louisville 1)

B3 | Carmyn Greenwood scored from third on a throwing error with two outs. (Louisville 2, Florida State 1)

B6 | Celene Funke doubled down the right field line to score Taryn Weddle from second with one out. (Louisville 3, Florida State 1)

B6 | Carmyn Greenwood singled to right field, scoring Vanessa Miller from third and Celene Funke from second with two outs. (Louisville 5, Florida State 1)

Up Next

Florida State and Louisville are set to play another doubleheader Sunday after adjusting the weekend schedule due to forecasted inclement weather in Louisville on Saturday. Sunday’s games begin at Noon, and the first game is scheduled to be broadcast on ACC Network with the second game slated for ACC Network Extra.

