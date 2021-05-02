No. 6 Florida State softball wins series over NC State on senior day

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Seminoles.com) — The No. 6 Florida State softball team (36-8-1) defeated NC State (25-20), 4-1, on Senior Day. The Seminoles were led by a three-run sixth inning.

Kathryn Sandercock picked up her 20th win of the season after pitching the final three innings. She struck out four and only allowed one hit and no walks.

Caylan Arnold started the game and pitched four innings for the Noles. She allowed three hits and one run with four strikeouts of her own.

Florida State scored in the first inning for the second time this weekend to take an early 1-0 lead. Sydney Sherrill walked with one out and then advanced to second after a Kalei Harding single to the shortstop. Cassidy Davis then hit her second double of the weekend and third extra-base hit to score Sherrill.

NC State tied it up at one in the top of the third. A leadoff single, a groundout and a wild pitch put a Wolfpack runner on third base. Sam Russ singled to shortstop with two outs to score Gracie Roberts and tie the game.

The Garnet and Gold took back the lead in the bottom of the sixth inning with three runs. Davis led off the inning with her second double of the afternoon and third of the weekend. Kaley Mudge then came in as a pinch-runner and advanced to third on a Dani Morgan bunt single. Anna Shelnutt made it 2-1 with a hard-hit ball to the shortstop that scored Mudge.

Florida State loaded the bases with no outs and scored two more runs in the sixth inning. D’Aun Riggs singled through the right side and Sydney Sherrill walked with the bases loaded.

Scoring Summary

B1 | Cassidy Davis doubled down the left-field line, scoring Sydney Sherrill. (NC State 0, Florida State 1)

T3 | Russ singled to shortstop scoring Roberts. (NC State 1, Florida State 1)

B6 | Anna Shelnutt hit a ball to the shortstop, scoring Kaley Mudge. (NC State 1, Florida State 2)

B6 | D’Aun Riggs singled through the right side, scoring Anna Shelnutt. (NC State 1, Florida State 3)

B7 | Sydney Sherrill walked with the bases loaded, scoring Devyn Flaherty. (NC State 1, Florida State 4)

From Head Coach Lonni Alameda:

“What a big weekend. It is awesome to be able to celebrate our seniors. With super seniors and COVID years, it has all been so unique. I am very appreciative to have the opportunity towards the end of the season to be celebrating our seniors and also our program. Today was an awesome day of making adjustments. People came off the bench and made some big swings for the team. We are excited about the energy we have moving forward as we head into our last ACC series and the ACC Tournament.”

Up Next

Florida State heads to Pittsburgh next week for a four-game series against the Panthers.

Follow Florida State softball on Twitter (@FSU_Softball) and Instagram (fsusoftball), and like our Facebook page (Facebook.com/FSUsoftball) to keep up to date with everything about Seminole softball.

