No. 6 Florida State softball holds off No. 4 Clemson in thriller

CLEMSON, S.C. (SEMINOLES.COM) — Kaley Mudge's laser throw to Avery Weisbrook sealed the victory for the No. 6 Florida State softball team (32-7, 11-1) who completed the series sweep against No. 4 Clemson (37-4, 12-3) with a 3-2 win in front of a raucous crowd at McWhorter Stadium in Clemson, S.C.

The Noles improved to 7-0 all-time against the Tigers and now hold a two-game lead in the ACC standings. This was the first time the Noles have won three-straight games against a top five opponent in the regular season and the first time they have done it since they won four-straight games against top five opponents in the 2021 Women's College World Series.

The Tigers found momentum early as they were able to push a run across off a Seminole error in the bottom of the first. The Noles immediately responded in the top of the second as Michaela Edenfield and Kaley Mudge drew back-to-back walks. Katie Dack then hit a groundball to the second baseman but was able to beat out the throw allowing Edenfield advanced home to tie up the game.

The Tigers were able to add another run off an errant pickoff attempt to retake the lead.

A wild fifth inning began when Mudge laid down a perfect bunt to pick up a single. She advanced to second on a wild pitch then Dack drew another walk to put runners on first and second. Josie Muffley was able to put the ball in play, and Mudge beat the throw to third to load the bases for Amaya Ross. Ross hit a flyball deep enough for Dack to score to tie the game. Hallie Wacaser then hit a groundball to the shortstop who threw out Dack at home, but Muffley made a heads up play as she sprinted to an uncovered home plate to give the Noles the lead.

Makenna Reid was able to get out of a jam in the bottom of the fifth as the Tigers left runners on second and third. Kathryn Sandercock then came in and retired the Tigers in order in the bottom of the sixth inning. Sandercock cruised through the first two batters in the bottom of the seventh, but the Tigers got a hit that popped over Kalei Harding's glove and into left field. The runner initially stopped at first, but Mudge bobbled the exchange allowing the runner to try to advance, but her throw was in time.

It was another pitching masterclass for the Seminoles against an offense that was top five in the country in every major category. Allison Royalty, Reid and Sandercock did not allow an earned run, and as a staff, the Seminoles allowed just one earned run in three games.

The Noles will return home to face Jacksonville on Wednesday at 6 p.m. before they continue conference play against Virginia next Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

