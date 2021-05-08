No. 6 Florida State softball falls to Pittsburgh on walk-off home run

PITTSBURGH, PA. (Seminoles.com) — The sixth-ranked Florida State softball team (36-9-1) fell to Pittsburgh (17-27) on Friday at Vartabedian Field after the Panthers hit a two-run walk-off home run, handing the Seminoles a 5-6 loss.

Florida State was paced by redshirt junior Sydney Sherrill, who hit her first home run of the season and 33rd of her career to put the Seminoles in front 1-0 in the top of the first. Sherrill also broke a 4-4 tie after sending an RBI-double to center field in the top of the sixth.

The Moore, Oklahoma, native, is poised to move up the career record ranks as she one homer shy of tying Cali Harrod (34) for sixth place on FSU’s all-time home runs list. Sherrill is also one RBI away from tying Courtney Senas (158) in sixth on the all-time RBI list.

Sherrill added to her school record for career doubles and now has 62.

In the top of the third, senior Elizabeth Mason drew a walk with one out. Mason stole her 15th and 16th bases of the season, advancing to third. Sherrill walked, putting runners on the corners.

Freshman Kalei Harding stepped to the plate and delivered an RBI single. Sherrill would add another run after advancing on a throwing error to make it 3-0.

Senior Anna Shelnutt and redshirt freshman Devyn Flaherty smacked back-to-back hits to start the fourth inning. Redshirt sophomore Josie Muffley reached first on a throwing error, scoring Shelnutt to make it 4-0.

Pitt added four runs in the bottom of the fourth behind a solo shot and a two-run home run with two outs. The Panthers reached on an error and added another run after an RBI single.

Redshirt junior Danielle Watson (7-1) entered the game for redshirt sophomore Kathryn Sandercock (20-1) and struck out the final batter of the frame.

After a scoreless fifth, Sherrill broke the tie in the top of the sixth, after sending an RBI-double to center field as Mason would score after reaching base on a one-out walk.

Watson faced 10 batters through 2.1 innings of work, striking out four.

Redshirt Caylan Arnold (9-6), entered the game in the bottom of the seventh.

The Seminoles will play a doubleheader on Saturday. Games are scheduled for 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. and will be broadcast on the ACCNX.

