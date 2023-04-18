No. 5 softball races past Hatters in 7-2 win

DELAND, Fla. - Michaela Edenfield hit a two-run home run in the top of the first inning, and the fifth-ranked Florida State softball team (36-8, 13-2) never looked back in a 7-2 win over Stetson (23-23, 9-8) on Tuesday afternoon in Deland, Fla. The Seminoles have now won 15 out of their last 17 games.

Devyn Flaherty was hit by the very first pitch of the game to immediately get a runner on for the Noles. The Hatters were able to get back-to-back outs, but Edenfield hit a no-doubter over the left field wall for her eighth home run of the season to give the Noles the early 2-0 lead.

The Hatters got one run back in the bottom of the first, but a two-out error opened the door the Noles in the top of the second. After Josie Muffley singled with two outs, Flaherty hit a routine ground ball to second, but the first baseman was unable to haul it in. On the very next pitch, Hallie Wacaser hit one over the left fielder's head to score both Muffley and Flaherty. Kalei Harding then ripped one into the gap to bring Wacaser home to extend the lead to 5-1.

The Noles added two more runs in the fifth inning as Bethaney Keen started the two-out rally with a single to right field. Krystina Hartley was then hit by a pitch, and Amaya Ross singled to load the bases for Flaherty. Flaherty hit a groundball to shortstop but beat out the wild throw as both Keen and Hartley raced home to extend the lead to 7-1.

Makenna Reid was terrific for the Noles in the circle as pitched 3.2 innings and allowed just one hit, a single on a bunt, while allowing no runs. Reid was credited with the win to move to 9-0 and extended her streak to nine games of not allowing an earned run.

Eight different Noles tallied hits on the afternoon as Keen led the way with two hits. Wacaser and Edenfield each tallied two RBI for the Noles.

The Noles will now travel to Blacksburg, Va., to take on No. 22 Virginia Tech in a three game series on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

For updates and exclusive content, follow the Noles on Twitter (FSU_Softball), Instagram (fsusoftball) and Facebook (Florida State Seminoles Softball).