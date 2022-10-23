No. 4 FSU women's soccer team earns win against No. 20 Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — The No. 4 Florida State soccer team (11-2-2) took down No. 20 Pitt (12-4-1) 1-0 on the road on Sunday afternoon. The Seminoles bounced back after a 2-1 loss to No. 2 University of North Carolina on Thursday night.

The Seminole defense was strong all game, allowing only four shots on goal, resulting in four saves for Mia Justus and the eighth shutout of the season for the Seminoles.

The first half was an uneventful one for both teams as the score was tied at zero after 45 minutes. The Seminoles had a 9-3 shots advantage but only two shots on goal. FSU had its best look with less than a minute to go as Olivia Garcia scored what she thought was the fourth goal of her freshman campaign, but she was called offsides.

In the 64th minute, Jenna Nighswonger had a great look from the center of the box after a cross from Clara Robbins. Robbins ran the ball into the right corner and sent it right to Nighswonger who struck the ball right at the Pitt keeper in the center of the goal.

The 0-0 tie was broken in the 67th minute by LeiLanni Nesbeth on FSU’s 14th shot of the day. Heather Payne ran the ball to the end line and crossed it into the box. A Pitt defender headed it out but right to Nesbeth who let the ball bounce before striking an absolute rocket from 16 yards out into the left side of the net.

In the 88th minute, Pittsburgh thought that they received a penalty kick after a Nesbeth foul near the edge of the 18-yard box, but after review, it was determined that the foul was just outside the box. The proceeding free kick went off the crossbar.